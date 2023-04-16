Citizen kills two car panel ‘thieves’ in Azizabad

Two alleged thieves who stole a car’s panel near Azizabad’s Morr Park was shot dead by a citizen on Saturday.

The bodies of Toor Khan, son of Maluk, and Khuda Noor, son of Haji Muhammad, were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital from Block 8 inthe Azizabad police station limits. They were said to be residents of Sohrab Goth’s Machhar Colony.

SHO Kamran Haider said that on Saturday morning, the two took out the panel from a car, and when someone raised the alarm, people ran after them. After a crowd had gathered, someone opened fire on them, killing them on the spot. The SHO said it was not yet known who had fired the shots.

The stolen panel, gloves, pliers and other tools used in stealing car panels and mirrors were found on the suspects.