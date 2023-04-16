Citizen kills two car panel ‘thieves’ in Azizabad

Two alleged thieves who stole a car’s panel near Azizabad’s Morr Park was shot dead by a citizen on Saturday.
The bodies of Toor Khan, son of Maluk, and Khuda Noor, son of Haji Muhammad, were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital from Block 8 inthe Azizabad police station limits. They were said to be residents of Sohrab Goth’s Machhar Colony.
SHO Kamran Haider said that on Saturday morning, the two took out the panel from a car, and when someone raised the alarm, people ran after them. After a crowd had gathered, someone opened fire on them, killing them on the spot. The SHO said it was not yet known who had fired the shots.
The stolen panel, gloves, pliers and other tools used in stealing car panels and mirrors were found on the suspects.
Two workers killed in an explosion at a cylinder shop in Madina Colony area of Baldia Town.The cylinders were being...
The Pakistan Peoples Party is afraid of the Jamaat-e-Islami’s imminent victory in the local government...
The Sindh High Court has dismissed a petition seeking fresh delimitation of national and provincial assemblies’...
A case has been registered against a man and his son at the New Town police station for misbehaving towards a traffic...
Rizvia police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping a citizen for ransom in District Central of...
The Karachi administration while continuing its campaign against profiteers and hoarders imposed a fine of over...