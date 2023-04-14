Minister urges employers-EOBI cooperation

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistani and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi has pledged to resolve industrialists’ issues relating to Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) and other relevant departments.

He said this while talking to KP businessmen and industrialists who met him in his office in Islamabad, said in a press release issued here on Thursday. Malik Imran Ishaq, Ghazanfar Bilour, Malik Niaz Ahmed and Faisal Afzal and Hassan Zahideen attended the meeting.

Former KP Governor Shaukatullah and officials of EOBI were present as well. The minister asked the EOBI chairperson to guide and enhance staff public dealing capacity. Turi emphasized that the supportive and cooperative role of EOBI with employers is the need of the hour.

Earlier, Malik Imran Ishaq apprised the federal minister of industrialists issues relating to EOBI. Ghazanfar Bilour said that industrialists have faced great hardships under the prevailing circumstances.

He added Letter of Credits (LCs) are not being opened which had caused a shortage of raw material for industries throughout the country. The industrialist demanded a special incentive package to revive businesses, industries and the national economy on sound footings.

The meeting said another sitting shall be arranged and supervised by the federal minister himself including secretary Human Resources, EOBI chairperson and stakeholders from Peshawar, Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi business and industrial platforms to assess all issues related to EOBI.