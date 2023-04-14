PU approves additional duties

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) Syndicate has approved additional/temporary duties of some officials as a stopgap arrangement.

The approval of PU Syndicate members in this regard was sought through circulation. The Syndicate approved extension in the period of Additional Duty of Controller of Exams (BS-20) to Muhammad Rauf Nawaz (Additional Controller of Examinations) for next three months with effect from 17 March, 2023, Col. (r) Umar Khalid to continue to work as Resident Officer-1 (BS-20) for next three months with effect from 17 March, 2023 while it also approved extension in the period of Additional Duty of the Registrar (BS-20) to Tasneem Kamran (Treasurer, PU) for next three months with effect from 13 April, 2023.

Open Day event: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore organised a large engineering education counseling ‘Open Day’ here on Thursday. Around 3,000 prospective students along with their parents attended the event physically and online. UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar inaugurated the event.