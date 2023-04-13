Justice Qazi Faez Isa speaks during the National Assembly session to celebrate the Constitution's golden jubilee on Monday. — Facebook/NationalAssemblyOfPakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Wednesday appreciated the participation of Justice Qazi Faez Isa in the Constitutional Convention held at the Parliament House the other day.

According to a statement, the PBC said the criticism of Justice Isa was baseless, adding that former chief justice of Pakistan Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali had also attended the Senate.

In view of the present political and constitutional crisis, the PBC has convened the All Pakistan Lawyers Representatives Conference of vice-chairmen, chairmen, the executive committee of provincial/ Islamabad bar councils and representatives of the Supreme Court and high court bar associations on April 17 at the PBC office in Islamabad. According to the statement, PBC Vice-Chairman Haroon-ur-Rashid and Executive Committee Chairman Hassan Raza Pasha convened the conference to chalk out the future course of action for reducing the hype going on for the sake of the country and the public. They said that the country could not afford polarisation among political parties, due to which the dignity of the Supreme Court of Pakistan was also being affected.