Three terrorists killed in Bannu: ISPR

Security forces cordon off a street. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed three terrorists in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Bannu on Monday night.

According to ISPR, the security forces conducted an IBO in the general area of Nurar, Bannu District, on the reported presence of terrorists. During the conduct of the operation, a fierce fire exchange took place between their own troops and terrorists.

As a result, all three terrorists were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from their possession. These terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.