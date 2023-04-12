Three terrorists killed in Bannu: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed three terrorists in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Bannu on Monday night.
According to ISPR, the security forces conducted an IBO in the general area of Nurar, Bannu District, on the reported presence of terrorists. During the conduct of the operation, a fierce fire exchange took place between their own troops and terrorists.
As a result, all three terrorists were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from their possession. These terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.
ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan is still using the...
By Israr KhanISLAMABAD: Once again, Pakistan’s sugar crisis has reared its ugly head, with sugar prices soaring...
ISLAMABAD: Prominent parliamentarians and lawyers are planning to hold a roundtable conference on April 15 in Lahore...
RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir visited Heavy Industries Taxila on Tuesday and expressed...
ISLAMABAD: The IMF has highlighted that exchange rates in several frontier markets like Egypt, Ghana, and Pakistan...
PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Tuesday moved the Peshawar High Court for holding early elections in...