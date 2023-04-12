Late Khaqan Abbasi remembered on his death anniversary

ISLAMABAD: Former Federal Minister and prominent leader of Pothohar Khaqan Abbasi was remembered on his death anniversary here and his native village Dewal Sharif.

Khaqan Abbasi died in Ojhari Camp explosions while traveling in his small Suzuki car in Blue Area Islamabad 35 years ago when a projectile, flew from the camp hit his car and he died on the spot.

Dozens of people of the twin-cities seriously injured or lost their lives as the result of the explosions and shells flew from the Camp hit various parts of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Khaqan’s elder son Zahid Abbasi who was traveling with him in car suffered a severe head injury and turned unconscious. He remained in coma for 19 years before had his last breath. Late Zahid was viewed as political heir of his father and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, his younger brother had to join politics due to sudden demise of his father and going into coma of his brother.

He had to come back from Saudi Arabia quitting his high-profile job there. Shahid contested from his father constituency Murree-Kahuta and secured highest number of votes in the polls. Later, he became prime minister of the PMLN replacing Nawaz Sharif in 2017 who first designated Shahbaz Sharif but changed his mind and picked Shahid for the slot.

Late Khaqan Abbasi was retired Air Commodore of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) who served in Saudi Arabia and Jordan as well where he was regarded as founder of the Jordanian Air.Quran Khawani and Fateha Khawani was carried out in Dewal Sharif and flowers were placed on his grave. Khaqan Abbasi was federal minister for production in late prime minister Muhammad Khan Junejo cabinet.

It was understood that he had to replace Junejo later as prime minister. It was Khaqan Abbasi on whom proposal late Muhammad Khan Junejo ordered officers including the highest grade and the Armed Forces to use small cars for traveling. For the reason he was traveling in small car at the time of occurrence.

Late Khaqan was an upright and honest politician and widely respect in the area for his services for the people. His late son Zahid Abbasi was a decent person who too was enjoyed esteem among the masses. Khaqan’s daughter Saadia Abbasi is sitting member of upper house of Parliament as PML-N Senator.