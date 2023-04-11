Millions set to observe Itikaf today

LAHORE: Preparations are under way by millions of believers to begin observing Itikaf from Tuesday (today) evening before Maghrib prayers in thousands of mosques across the country.

Itikaf is an intensive worship observed during the last 10-days of Ramazan by remaining confined to a small place inside a mosque or in a house (for women). It has been a regular Sunnah (practice of the Holy Prophet PBUH) and carries a multitude of the blessings of Almighty which are enviable for their cherished reward in the hereafter. Believers will end Itikaf after the sighting of Eidul Fitr moon.

Thousands of mosques in Lahore have been tastefully decorated with lighting and buntings, while spaces are being allocated to the worshippers on the first-come-first-served basis because of an ever increasing number of those willing to observe Itikaf. The worshippers observing Itikaf spend their time reading Holy Quran, Nawafil and praying Almighty for showering His blessings on human beings in general and Muslims in particular.

Talking to The News, a worshipper said he intended to offer special prayers for the security and solidarity of Pakistani nation and for resolution of all the crises facing its citizens including load shedding, price hike, lawlessness, drought etc. He said he would especially pray for elimination of loadshedding and terrorism, and for the restoration of peace in the country.

Under the directives of district administration, special security measures have been taken at the mosques to ensure safety of the believers in view of the prevailing law and order situation. Majority of the mosques had collected copies of the Identity Cards and other particulars from the worshippers before allocating them places to observe Itikaf by apportioning small cubicles made by hanging cloth sheets. These worshippers are provided Sehri and Iftar by their relatives inside the mosques to facilitate them concentrate on their worship.

Large city mosques usually become the centre of Itikaf where hundreds of worshippers gather for this religious duty. These including the traditional large mosques like Badshahi Masjid, Data Darbar Masjid, Muslim Masjid, Shadman Masjid, Minhajul Quran Masjid, Sunehri Masjid, Masjid Shuhada, Jamia Ashrafia, Jamia Naeemia, etc.

The largest gathering of Itikaf observing believers will be at Itikaf city under Minhaj-ul-Quran at Baghdad Town where women will also be included among them. Besides, Badshahi Masjid, Data Darbar Masjid and Ibrahim Masjid are the places where thousands of worshippers will perform this worship.

According to a Minhaj-ul-Quran spokesman, men will observe Itikaf at Jamia Al Minhaj Township and women at Minhaj Girls College. Founder of Minhajul Quran Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri will address the participants daily after Taraweeh prayers via video link from Canada. On the opening day, Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri will address on the topic of 'declining social values and Quranic injunctions'.

Chairman Supreme Council Minhajul Quran Dr Hasan Mohiuddin Qadri visited the Itikaf city and inspected the arrangements. Nazim-e-Ala Khurram Nawaz Gandapur and other leaders were also present on this occasion. Secretary City Itikaf Jawad Hamid briefed the leaders about the arrangements for food at Sehr and Iftar, lodging, security and 24-hour medical facilities to the participants.