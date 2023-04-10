Karachi Gymkhana Blues enter quarter-finals

KARACHI: Karachi Gymkhana Blues entered the quarter-finals by edging out Karachi Gymkhana Whites by one wicket in the last Group A fixture of the 36th edition of the Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2023 for the Omar Trophy here at the KG Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Batting first after winning the toss, KG Whites scored 166 for seven in the allotted 20 overs. Opener Tanzeel (70 off 43 balls) and Rais Ahmed (37 off 33 balls) laid the foundation for a massive total but the innings was rocked by Hafiz Sundais (3-19) and Rafay Safdar (3-33).

KG Blues lost five wickets inside powerplay but they were revived by Azan Tariq’s 55 off 38 balls. Naveed (3-21) and Abdullah Amin (2-9) brought KG Whites on top but they lost the plot in the final over with the last pair in.