IG lauds CTD role in fight against terrorists

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that CTD is the vanguard of Punjab Police in the fight against terrorists, due to its effective and timely operations, the nefarious intentions of terrorists and extremist elements have been crushed and many dangerous terrorists were arrested.

The IG Punjab expressed these views while addressing the CTD officials in the Darbar held on the occasion of the visit to CTD Headquarters Punjab on Saturday. Dr. Usman Anwar also reviewed the working of various sections in CTD headquarters and issued orders to the officers.

IG Punjab directed that the mission of permanent eradication of terrorists should be carried out with renewed determination and the terrorists as well as their facilitators should be brought under the grip of the law.

Dr Usman Anwar directed that strict legal action should not be delayed for the violation of the laws framed in connection with the National Action Plan and the activities of banned organizations and persons included in the Fourth Schedule should be closely monitored.

Dr. Usman Anwar emphasized that elements involved in terrorism, sectarianism, tarnishing of peace and extremism should be stamped out. He said that there will be no reduction in the provision of modern resources and facilities to the CTD teams. IG Punjab said that the way you arrested 70 terrorists in more than 300 intelligence-based operations this year is commendable.

IG Punjab said that four dangerous terrorists met their ultimate end in the confrontation with Police While appreciating the intelligence-based operations of CTD, IG Punjab said that the role and sacrifices of CTD in eradicating terrorism and extremism from the province are commendable.

Meanwhile, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited Jinnah Hospital Lahore and enquired about the health of two police jawans who got injured by firing of dacoits in Chung area of Lahore last day.

The patrolling team of Chung Chowki Sher Shah was fired upon dacoits ridden on motorcycle last day. Constable Irfan was shot in tummy while Head Constable Ehsan was shot in the leg. IG Punjab kissed the foreheads of the injured personnel and encouraged them during the visit.

IG Punjab also met the families of the injured personnel. On this occasion, he inquired about the health of the injured personnel from the doctors and directed them to provide the best care.

The IG Punjab said that the best medical facilities should be provided for the speedy recovery of the two injured personnel. During the visit, IG Punjab also visited the police service counter established at Jinnah Hospital and reviewed the working.

On this occasion, SSP Operations Lahore Sohaib Ashraf, SP Sadar Waqar Kharal and other officers were also present.