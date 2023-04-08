SMBR orders completing tax collection targets on time

LAHORE:Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabeel Javed chaired a meeting to review the departmental performance at his office on Friday.

Member (Taxes) Saqib Manan, Member (Colonies), DG PDMA Imran Qureshi, DG Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) Saira Umer, Secretary (Revenue) Mehr Shafqatullah Mushtaq, Deputy Secretary (Staff) Romaan Burana, Director (Development) Shiraz Ahmad and others were present. The participants briefed the SMBR about their performance.

The SMBR ordered the officials to provide better services to the citizens and treat them politely. Similarly, the tax collection targets should be completed on time and the officers should regularly monitor the ongoing development schemes to ensure their timely completion. He added that the officers should immediately redress the complaints received on the citizens' portal and complete the digital girdawari on time while the remaining 'mouza jaat' should also be computerised as soon as possible. He disclosed that the performance of all officers including Naib Tehsildar and Member Board will be checked through the RCMS surveillance system and the disciplinary action will be taken against those who showed sluggishness in official work. The SMBR asked the DG PLRA to ensure the training of sub-registrars and stamp vendors while steps should also be taken to improve the Arazi centres across Punjab. Citizens are getting revenue services at their doorstep through rural marakaz-e-maal, he noted. The SMBR directed the DG PDMA to ensure the availability of life-saving equipment used in natural calamities at the district level. Similarly, keeping in view the possible flood risks, safety arrangements should be intact keeping in view pre-monsoon. He said special measures should also be taken to prevent industrial disasters and smog and effective coordination with oil and gas pipeline companies should be ensured. He further said that the district emergency operation centres including the provincial control room, should be fully activated.