Man, son shot dead in Dargai

BATKHELA: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a man and his son in Qaiadabad in Thana area of Dargai tehsil on Wednesday.The Levies force police said that unknown gunmen opened fire on Afrasiab and Bakht Muneer, the residents of Kas Killay in Dargai.

They said that the man and his son sustained multiple bullet injuries and were killed on the spot.The attackers fled the scene after committing the crime.The Levies force police station has registered a case and started an investigation.