Easypaisa partners with Digitt+

KARACHI: A partnership has taken between Akhtar Fuiou Technologies (AFT) and Telenor Microfinance Bank under their platforms Digitt+ and Easypaisa in which Digitt+ wallet holders would be given an option to use the agent network of Easypaisa as cash deposit and withdrawal touch point, a statement said on Wednesday.

Digitt+ is a digital wallet, mobilised to help enable and empower the unbanked population of Pakistan starting with the agri sector. Easypaisa has been one of the pioneers of digital payments in the country, and is working towards a mission of cashless and financially inclusive Pakistan.

Speaking on the partnership, AFT CEO Ahmed Ali Saleemi said, “AFT believes in providing agile financial solutions to its customers in the simplest way possible and easypaisa is one such entity in the country that resonates with our own core values. Therefore, we are excited about the prospective mutual benefits this partnership is going to bring us both.”

Head of Easypaisa, wallet business, Farhan Hassan, stated, “Currently Pakistan’s agriculture sector is the largest contributor to the nation’s GDP and exports. It also employs around 40 percent of the country’s workforce.”