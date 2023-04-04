FC Karachi reach Naya Nazimabad Ramadan Cup semis

KARACHI: FC Karachi kept their nerves and conquered KDA 4-2 in penalty shootout to qualify for the semi-finals of the 3rd Naya Nazimabad Ramadan Cup Floodlight Football Tournament here at the Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana Ground on Sunday night.

In the regulation time, both sides played well. Benjamin struck in the 24th minute to put FC Karachi ahead. KDA's Babar Juma levelled the score six minutes later and at half time it was 1-1.

In the 64th minute forward Muhammad Idris landed a fine field goal to give KDA 2-1 lead. However, in the 70th minute FC Karachi's Benjamin scored again to end the deficit. FC Karachi kept their nerves and were able to beat their rivals 4-2 in the penalty shootout.