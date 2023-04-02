Man, nephew commit suicide in Batkhela

BATKHELA: A youth and his uncle committed suicide in Palai area in Batkhela on Saturday.

The police said that Atif Muhammad, 18, was admonished by his uncle Noor Muhammad for roaming and friendship with people having bad character. Upon this, the youth committed suicide by shooting himself. He was rushed to the hospital in Batkhela where he succumbed to his injuries.

They added that uncle of the deceased, Noor Muhammad, he also committed suicide by shooting himself with pistol in the hospital after he heard about the death of his nephew. Both the bodies were handed over to the relatives after medico-legal formalities. The Levies Police Station, Palai, has registered a case and started an investigation.