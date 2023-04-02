CDA chairman inspects development projects

Islamabad: Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Captain (r) Noorul Amin Mengal during his extensive visit of Islamabad, expressed dissatisfaction of over standard of development work at Sector I-15.

The CDA chairman accompanied officials concerned spent a busy day visiting Sector I-15, Park Enclave, Nilore Residencia, which is a residential project for overseas Pakistani and CDA Nursery located on Park Road near Chak Shahzad. Mengal was not happy with the quality of civil work so far carried out at Sector I-15 and directed officials to improve standards. He said that strict action would be taken against responsible officials if his orders are not implemented.

During his visit to Park Enclave, he directed to hand over possession of residential plots in phase two and three of the scheme where development had been completed. The CDA Chairman also asked the engineering wing and contractor and expedite development activity in phase four and remaining parts of phase two and three. He also inspected model apartments constructed for overseas Pakistanis at Nilore Residencia.

It may be pointed out here at the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had also directed the CDA management to focus on planning and developing residential schemes for the overseas Pakistanis who are one main source of sending foreign exchange to the country. During inspection of CDA Nursery, the chairman desired participation of civil society to extend area of nursery plantation of saplings of different kinds. The focus of CDA chairman during the overall visit was to expedition and resumption of development work on stalled residential sectors in Islamabad.