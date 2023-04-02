Dialogue to be initiated with provinces to shutdown zoos

Islamabad: The federal government will initiate a dialogue with the provinces to sort out modalities for shutting down all the zoos in the country.

According to the details, the proposal to close down the zoos in the country is under consideration for quite some time but it needs consent of the provinces because they have the authority to take final decision about it.

An official said that the government is convinced that all zoos should be shut down but it would be a daunting task because it needs certain critical measures to ensure health, safety and rehabilitation of the animals. “The social needs of the animals should be a top priority and members of animal species should be placed with compatible companions of the same species, as doing so allows them to use their natural social abilities to form relationships, herds, and packs,” he said.

He said “We need sanctuaries where the animals act as fellow rehabilitators who teach newcomers who have been abused how to get back in touch with their instincts and embrace their new environment. At the moment Pakistan lacks such kinds of sanctuaries where such a large number of animals can be shifted and rehabilitated in natural environment.”

The wildlife experts have proposed that the Karachi Zoo, the Lahore Safari Zoo, and all other zoos should lose their captive breeding permits, close their doors for good and send the animals to sanctuaries where they can live in peace. It is pertinent to mention here that if an animal is threatened to be extinct by unnatural causes such as hunters or imbalances in the eco-system then some people work to keep the animals safe from such threats. This can be done in sanctuaries or sometimes also in zoos. The official said “If the provinces show their willingness to shutdown zoos then the federal government will put in its best efforts to find out suitable sanctuaries for the animals where they can share their space with suitable partners and enjoy companionship and emotional stimulation.”