Dealing with sick dogs in your area

Rawalpindi: The stray dog population in Rawalpindi is growing and we need to evolve a strategy to control rabies. There is an urgent need for an effective municipal licensing of pet dogs, and better management and care practices.

“I feel the sheer magnitude and logistics of catching, sterilizing, and releasing a number of stray dogs is a challenge to the successful execution of the animal birth control program,” says Salman Haider. “Several stray dogs are found in Railway Colony. There are so many complaints of dog bites that one receives on a regular basis. Though the RMC claims that it is catching dogs for sterilization, we rarely get to see the dog vans on the streets,” says Saqib Ali.

“The animal birth control program ensures that stray dogs are neutered and vaccinated with anti-rabies shots, after which they’re left at their original territories. This practice has been the most effective in preventing rabies,” says Sajjad Hussain.

“The total removal of stray dogs would be wrong, and that there has to be an appropriate balance in how the stray dogs situation is handled; acknowledging the threats to human beings while allowing animals their right to live,” says Zulqarnain Ali. “I feel that the TMC should take stray dogs away and leave them in forests so that there are no more bites and threats to neighborhoods, if the relocation of dogs is not prohibited,” says Jafar Reza.

“Salivating glands, aggression and the tendency to bite without provocation characterize rabid dogs. These dogs are caught, isolated and kept under observation, and are released after vaccination and confirmation that they are safe,” says Samar Abbas.

“If a dog dies in custody, a post-mortem is conducted to determine whether rabies was a cause, if so, humans affected by the dog are notified to take necessary medication,” says Zatgul Ali.

“When the last dog census took? How many dogs are sterilized per annum? Nobody knows. Perhaps, the RMC is in the process of upgrading the existing infrastructure and is planning to incorporate more organizations with it for the animal birth control program post the next dog census,” says Itrat Hussain. “The census gives us an idea about which wards or areas have higher numbers of strays. The success of any dog population management program depends on a clear pre-knowledge of how many dogs are present in a targeted area,” says Atik Ali.

“Without dog population survey, there can be no target established, no effective budget and resource planning, and ultimately no real ability to measure impact over time,” says Bareer Haider. Aqrab Ali says, “The aim of animal birth control program is to achieve at least a good percentage of sterilization and vaccination in a given dog population, within a short period. However, in reality, this program goes on for years.”