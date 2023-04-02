Farewell event held

LAHORE: A farewell ceremony was organised in the honour of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) Prof of Ophthalmology Dr M Moin on his transfer on Saturday.

Addressing the event, LGH Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Al-Fareed Zafar said the LGH is the only public sector institution in the country where kids suffering from cancer are being provided with free medical facilities through advanced vision treatment methods.

He said Prof DrMoin conducted eyes’ treatment at wide scale at the hospital and after his transfer the healing process would continue.

Senior doctors from various departments, MS Dr Khalid Bin Aslam, Prof Hussain Ahmed Khaqan, Prof Tayyba Gul Malik, Dr Sana Jahangir, a large number of young doctors and medical students including Dr Lubna Siddique, Dr Urooj Fatima, Dr M Ali Haider, Dr Adeel Randhawa, Dr Shujaur Rehman attended the ceremony and appreciated his services at the hospital. Nursing Superintendent LGH Memona Sattar, Dr Lubna Siddique, Kaneez Fatima and Zahra Umbrian also attended the event. He said dedication and passion with which Prof Moin worked should be emulated by other doctors. He said Prof Moin is an eminent eye surgeon who had restored the light of so many eyes. MS Dr Khalid Bin Aslam said in all units of the Ophthalmology Dept modern medical equipment are being used for patients.

Prof Moin thanked all health professionals and his team members for best cooperation. He said respect and assistance he received at the LGH would remain with him forever. The PGMI Principal assured that he would personally take care of these kids under treatment.

Principal Prof Alfreed Zafar expressed best wishes for Prof Moin and prayed for his success in life.