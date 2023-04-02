 
close
Sunday April 02, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Karachi

Fire

By Our Correspondent
April 02, 2023

A fire damaged a plastic warehouse in SITE Area on Saturday. The fire quickly spread and engulfed other parts of the warehouse before fire brigade personnel worked to put it out. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are yet to be determined.