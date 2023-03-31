City receives drizzle; more showers forecast

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was observed in the City here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rains during the next 24 hours.
Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting most parts of the country. They predicted that rain-wind/thunderstorm was expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir, Islamabad and north-eastern Balochistan while isolated hailstorm was expected during the forecast period and isolated heavy falls were also likely in north-eastern Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.
Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Zhob, Barkhan, Panjgur, Kalat, Quetta, Khuzdar, Sibbi, Gwadar, Khanewal, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Kot Addu, Okara, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Khanpur and Multan. Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 37°C, while in Lahore, it was 30°C and minimum was 16.8°C.
