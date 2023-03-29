Pervaiz asks PMLN to shun ‘organised plot against judiciary’

LAHORE: Former members of assembly and senior lawyers called on former chief minister of Punjab and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence.

They included former provincial minister Samsam Bukhari, Rana Intezar Hussain, president of Lahore Bar, former MNA Chaudhry Tahir Iqbal, former MPA Rai Zahoor Ahmed Kharl, ticket-holder from PP-234 Chaudhry Zahid Iqbal, Abdul Rehman Advocate, Rai Mudassar Advocate and Nader Duggal Advocate.

Talking to them, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that PMLN should refrain from organised conspiracies against judiciary and judges, PMLN is defaming honourable judges for their own interests, why did Shehbaz Sharif forget his past before criticising the judiciary, it is Shehbaz Sharif who used to telephone the judges and getting verdicts of his liking. He said that there was no disagreement in the judiciary on the supremacy and protection of the Constitution, any difference of opinion between the institutions over technical matters is not an extraordinary thing, all judges are equally respectable and protectors of the Constitution.

Pervaiz Elahi said that challenging Imran Khan was like showing his eyes to the sun, Rana Sanaullah is shouting slogans of “Kill or die” because he is afraid of Imran. Only Allah knows best that who will stay in politics and who will not. The government should get his home minister mentally examined, the mastermind of the Model Town massacre, including the current IGP and the killer of innocent Zill-e-Shah will never be escaped. The rulers have created a new spectacle like the May 25 tragedy. PTI leaders and workers are being arrested in false cases and are being made to tour prisons all over Pakistan.

He said that in Sahiwal, DI Khan and Depalpur, more than 50 women and men were injured and eight precious lives were lost. Shehbaz Sharif is again slandering the national treasury under the guise of the flour stunt, Shehbaz Sharif is deliberately pushing the country towards default, this is the first Ramazan in the country’s history that the poor craved for a full meal even in Sehar and Iftar. The fasting people are praying for salvation from the government every day at Sehar and Iftar, he concluded.