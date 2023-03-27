 
Official suspended over supply of substandard wheat

By Our Correspondent
March 27, 2023

LAHORE: Punjab Food Secretary has suspended Assistant Food Controller Pakpattan for supplying substandard wheat to flour mills. According to a notification issued here on Sunday, the official has been found responsible for supply of substandard wheat under his watch. Secretary stressed that staff concerned are bound to ensure the quality of flour.