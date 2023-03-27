Licencing offices remain open on Sunday

LAHORE: On the instructions of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar, the driving licencing offices of the City Traffic Police (CTP) continued working on Sunday.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Mustansar Feroze said that citizens could visit any licencing testing centre even on Sunday for the driving licencing services, adding that driving licencing offices, including Manawan Centre, Greater Iqbal Park Centre, DHA Centre, Liberty Centre, Arfa Karim Centre and Bahria Centre remained functional on Sunday.

He said that response time of the traffic personnel in the centers would be specially monitored to evaluate the performance. It was among top priorities of the CTP to issue driving licences completely on merit, he said and added that all citizens coming to the centres should be respected and treated in a dignified way.

He said that merit and transparency should be ensured in the licencing centres, adding that officials involved in misconduct and corruption would be taken to task. The CTO said that more than 10,000 citizens on daily basis were getting various services related to driving licences in driving centres.