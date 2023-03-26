People complain about mismanagement in distribution of flour

MARDAN: Majority of people complained about mismanagement in distribution of free flour bags in the district.

A large number of women staged a protest rally in Par Hoti area against the unviability of free flour.

Talking to The News, the majority of people complained the government had announced to provide free flour bags to deserving families, but they were made to stand in long queues due to poor strategy and lack of proper planning.

The people added that the district administration had failed to take practical measures for proper distribution of the flour bags.

They argued the poor strategy of the district administration could be gauged from the fact that sale points were allotted to those flourmills whose licenses were canceled a few days ago on the charges of embezzlement.

Several people were injured in stampedes during the distribution of free flour in the district. The people complained that the district administration had established the sale points at crowded bazaars where there was a huge rush of people.

The people demanded the government to establish the sale points at the village council and union council level to provide relief to the people.

Meanwhile, a large number of women staged a protest at Par Hoti area against the unviability of flour.

They complained that they spent all day to get the free flour but due to the mismanagement they failed to do so. When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rahman said that more than 400 points had been established in Mardan district for the distribution of free flour.

He argued that the district administration was trying its best to provide relief to the people.

The deputy commissioner added that many people, who did not get messages from the Benazir Income Support Programme, also reached the points which caused a huge rush.

He added the district administration would give free flour to more than four lakh families.

He argued that the people did not wait for their turn and everyone wanted to get hold of the flour out of turn.

The official said that the flour quota of Mardan district had been doubled, which would improve the situation. He argued that district administration fined the flourmills that were responsible for mismanagement.