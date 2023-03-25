Faizan Steel whip Soni Associates

KARACHI: Faizan Steel whipped Soni Associates by six wickets in their Group C encounter of the 36th edition of the Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2023 for the Omar Trophy here at the KG Cricket Ground on Friday.

Batting first in overcast conditions, Soni Associates got off to a cracking start as openers Habibullah and Ali Ishaq brought up 50 of the innings in only the fifth over. They appeared poised for a total in the excess of 200 when 100 was registered in the ninth over.

The momentum shifted with the fall of Habibullah’s wicket who contributed 52 off 22 balls which included a couple of massive sixes besides seven boundaries. Soni Associates finished with 181 for four in the allotted 20 overs with Ghulam Hussain picking two wickets.