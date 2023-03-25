10 buildings affected by earthquake to be evacuated on CDA’s orders

Islamabad:The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has directed owners of high-rise buildings affected by recent earthquake to get buildings evacuated till securing fitness certificate from certified firms.

The Building Control Agency of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has reported minor cracks in 10 high-rise in Islamabad buildings due to recent earthquake of hight intensity. In the light of directives of the CDA Chairman, the Building Control Agency conducted survey of 90 high-rise buildings and detected minor cracks in 10 buildings while structure of 80 buildins was found safe.

The owners of affected buildings have been directed to get buildings repaired otherwise get fitness certificate regarding strength of structure from firm certified by the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) buildings and submit the same to CDA.

A third part attestation would also be required. Meanwhile, the CDA Chairman has directed management of private housing societies to conduct survey of buildings in their premises and submit a report to CDA's Building Control Agency within three days.

The residents of apartments affected buildings have also demanded alternate accommodation for the period of buildings' repair. They said during the month of Ramadan it would be difficult for them to move along with furniture.