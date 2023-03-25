Amir Mir visits free flour centre

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir made a surprise visit to free flour centre being established at the Wahdat Colony Model Bazaar and reviewed facilities being provided to the citizens over there.
The provincial minister met with the citizens who had come to collect free flour on this occasion and inquired from them about the problems being faced by them in getting flour. The citizens apprised the provincial minister that despite sending messages on 8070 they did not receive any reply and even their registration process was not being made since they came here.
The minister immediately directed the administration to complete the registration process of the citizens who are present on the spot. Amir Mir directed to set up an ‘Information Desk’ for the citizens coming to the free flour centre so that they can be informed about their eligibility.
Amir Mir advised the government officials present on this occasion that they should perform their duties with noble intentions and facilitate the citizens with regard to provision of free flour. He also directed the free flour centre administration to make an adequate sitting arrangement for the people. Amir Mir directed them to ensure as no eligible citizen should return back without getting free flour. He remarked that provision of free flour to the needy and deprived citizens was an ample proof of people-friendly caretaker government. The minister disclosed that approximately 100 million persons across Punjab would be benefitted from this programme and this programme would continue till 25th of Ramazan.
