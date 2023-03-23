Odho orders crackdown on street criminals across Karachi

Karachi: Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odho on Wednesday ordered crackdowns on street criminals in the city and investigations into street crime incidents with joint cooperation.

Addressing the officers posted at the Karachi Range at the Sindh Boy Scouts Auditorium, Odho ordered swift arrests of criminals and investigations of their crimes along modern lines. He also ordered ensuring arrests with the help of identification parades and CCTV camera footage.

Regarding security in Ramazan, he ordered foolproof measures for markets, mosques and Imambargahs, with increased patrolling. He said that action should be taken against terrorists and miscreants under the supervision of the Shaheen Force.

He urged innovation in investigations and submitting timely challans in courts after immediate arrests of suspects. He lauded the bravery of the police officials in facing the attack on the Karachi Police Office, and appreciated the security measures for the Pakistan Super League, the Expo Centre exhibition and other activities.

He directed the DSPs concerned to pay special attention to security during Ramazan, and raid the hideouts and bases of criminals. He also distributed certificates of appreciation and cash prizes.

Korangi Industrial Area SHO Aurangzeb Khattak was awarded for controlling street crime, while Mochko SHO Chaudhry Shahid was awarded for conducting successful operations against drug peddlers.

Pakistan Day

An order issued by Odho has directed all range DIGs to mandate their respective district SSPs, SPs, SDPOs and SHOs to adopt foolproof security measures for Pakistan Day (today), saying that patrolling, snap checking, blockades, and searches at entry and exit points must be effective and coordinated.

He said the security of all Pakistan Day events and rallies must be ensured at police station level, while the security of Mazar-e-Quaid should especially be extraordinary. Intelligence collection and sharing must be integrated and effective at all levels, he added.