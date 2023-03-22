‘Health week to be observed on quarterly basis’

LAHORE: Provincial Minister Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PSHD) Dr Jamal Nasir said that the health week will be observed on a quarterly basis. He said this while inspecting the Health Week camp at Govt Samanabad Hospital on Tuesday.

The minister said that the medical screening of 400,000 people visiting the hospitals will be completed during the health week. Around 52,000 prisoners of 43 jails of the province have already been screened, he informed. The minister also visited Mian Mir and THQ Ghaziabad hospitals and reviewed the activities going on in the medical screening camps. He said that around 300,000 people have been screened in the 26 DHQ, 125 THQ hospitals, 108 RHC and 36 BHUs.