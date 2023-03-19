UVAS inks MoU with GCWUS

LAHORE: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Government Collage Woman University Sialkot (GCWUS) for enhancing academic & research cooperation.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and Director Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) Dr Ferhan Jamil from UVAS while Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar and Convener External Linkages Dr Asma Waheed Qureshi from (GCWUS) signed the MoU in a ceremony held at City Campus.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim said the UVAS is first university among public sector universities which attained license from DRAP for the vaccine production against foot and mouth (FMD) deadly disease of livestock. He also mentioned the UVAS is also working on patent filing of his researchers work.

Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar sought collaboration with the UVAS in joint research project, utilizing resources like laboratories and exploring opportunities for joint research. Under the MoU, both institutions will develop research proposals as well as will conduct joint research and development projects and provide opportunities for the students regarding internships, mutual access to facilities for the purposes of fundamental, academic research and other academic activities. UVAS visit NAEAC team paid visits UVAS Ravi Campus: National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) team from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) paid visit to the UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki. The committee members reviewed facilities of three degree programmes including BS Hons Poultry Science, BS Hons Fisheries Aquaculture and BS Hons Dairy Technology.

Team members comprised of Women University Swabi Prof (retd) Dr Abdul Rab University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Prof (retd) Dr M Aslam Mirza University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Prof retd Dr Ahsan ul Haq, Secretary NAEAC Dr Abdul Ghaffar and IT Coordinator NAEAC Mr Abdullah, Dean Faculty of Animal Production Technology Prof Dr Saima. Principal Officer Ravi Campus Dr Arshad Javid briefed them regarding the different teaching and lab facilities of Ravi Campus. Later Chairperson of each department gave an overview to NAEAC team regarding their departmental activities and standards of the NAEAC being followed by the department. The committee visited various departments including poultry dairy, fish farms, milk and fish processing plants, the zoological museum, the Central laboratory, complex, hostels, sports complex and other research and training facilities of the Ravi Campus. The team also held an individual meeting with the undergraduate postgraduate students and faculty. The Committee appreciated UVAS achievements and state of the art research and training facilities available in Ravi Campus for the imparting of practical knowledge to students.