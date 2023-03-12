PTI to suffer more electoral setbacks in Karachi: Sharjeel

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suffered a historical defeat in the recent local government elections in Karachi and it will continue to suffer similar electoral setbacks in the forthcoming elections in the city.

This was stated by Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon as he spoke to the media on Saturday.

He said the PTI could not point out a single good work undertaken in Karachi by the previous government of Imran Khan that lasted for nearly four years.

He lamented that Khan during his tenure as the PM had not come to Karachi for an overnight stay. He said it seemed that the former PM had been advised by someone who practised sorcery that he should always spend his night in Islamabad during his stint in power.

The information minister said the Pakistan Peoples Party had secured a historic victory in the recent local government elections in Karachi on the basis of its performance.

Memon advised the PTI chairman to keep an eye on the second-in-command in his party, Shah Mahmood Qureshi. “I have come to know that Imran Khan is threatened by no one else but by Shah Mahmood Qureshi as he should keep an eye on him,” said the information minister.

He added that the PTI had a single agenda in politics, which was point-scoring on dead bodies.

He recalled that PTI leader Faisal Vawda had earlier disclosed that his party was in search of the opportunity of doing politics on dead bodies.