Pemra bans news show for fortnight

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Friday banned anchorperson Dr Shahid Masood’s television show for two weeks over false news regarding relief assistance handed over to Turkiye in the wake of an earthquake there.

In a statement issued here, the Pemra said Masood, in his show “Live with Dr Shahid Masood”, made baseless comments while uttering false news regarding the aid given by the Sindh government for the victims of last month’s earthquake in Turkiye. “That programme was aired on February 16 and the comments caused irreparable damage to the diplomatic relationship between the two brotherly countries, as was cited in international media for propaganda against Pakistan. The content aired in Masood’s show was based on a clip taken from social media,” it noted.

“A show cause notice was issued to the channel, dated February 20, and an opportunity was given for a formal personal hearing on this count and Dr Masood’s programme was banned for two weeks from March 10 after considering the response of the channel.

On his part, the anchorperson had tendered an apology in the show which was aired on February 20 and conceded that he spread the information unintentionally.