Flats at PSB Karachi centre not handed over to employees

KARACHI: The 12 newly-built flats at Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) owned-National Coaching Centre which were constructed for the workers two months back, haven’t been handed over to them due to PSB high officials' lethargic attitude, 'The News' has learnt.

Even though the construction of flats took more than a decade to complete, now despite being ready for residence, the high officials in Islamabad aren’t taking any interest in handing them over to the employees.

Sources said that the civil work of the flats was done two months back, but still they are empty and employees are forced to live in the shanty homes where their lives are at risk as the homes have collapsed several times due to rain.

Sources further said that some high officials wanted to use the flats.

Meanwhile, it has also been learnt that a tender process for replacing the 26-year-old tartan track at the centre has been started.

The tender process has been cancelled time and again for more than a decade due to the changes in the federal government.

Other projects that have been delayed are the installation of floodlights and the betterment of an indoor gymnasium. While the football stadium requires better seating arrangements and a sprinkler system.

Sources revealed that if the tender process and other formalities are done smoothly, the development work can start in April along with the installation of the tartan track and floodlights.

Sources added that the increase in the seating capacity is not included in the development projects for the current financial year.