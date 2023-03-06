Pemra bans broadcast of Imran’s speeches

Former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan addresses long march participants via video link. — Instagram/@imrankhan.pti

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: In view of his “provocative statements against the state institutions and officers”, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Sunday imposed a ban on broadcasting live and recorded speeches of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on all satellite TV channels with immediate effect.

The decision came hours after the ousted prime minister — removed from power via a no-confidence move in April last year — delivered a hard-hitting speech outside his Zaman Park residence in Lahore following a police team’s arrival there to arrest him in the Toshakhana case.

In its notification, the media watchdog directed all the TV channels to refrain from airing Khan’s live or recorded statements, speeches and conversations.

“Imran Khan is continuously blaming state institutions by levelling baseless allegations,” it added.

The notification further said that the PTI chief, through his incendiary statements, spread hate against the institutions and their officers. His statements may cause a law and order situation in the country, it added.

The media regulatory authority, on February 21, also banned television channels from coverage of terror attacks.

The directives had come in continuation to the earlier orders on the subject asking TV channels to adhere to the provisions of the PEMRA Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015.

Reacting to the development, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the move was a “nefarious attempt to silence Imran Khan’s voice” by the government.

He said the party would challenge the ban in court, and urged the media to approach the court against the order.

Meanwhile, HRCP deplored the Pemra decision to ban PTI chief Imran Khan’s live and recorded speeches on electronic media.

A statement issued by the HRCP Sunday said, “We have always opposed measures to curb voices in the past—whether under the previous government or earlier—and we continue to stand by our commitment to freedom of speech, irrespective of the person’s political opinion. The ban must be lifted immediately.”

Later, the regulatory authority suspended a private TV channel’s licence under Section 30(3) of the Pemra Ordinance, stating the channel deliberately violated the ban on broadcasting Imran Khan’s speeches.