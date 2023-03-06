Broadcast of Imran Khan’s speeches banned

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan addressing party workers at Zaman Park, Lahore on March 5, 2023. — Twitter/@PTIofficial

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Sunday banned broadcasting live and recorded speeches of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on all satellite TV channels with immediate effect for making “provocative statements against the state institutions and officers”,



The decision came hours after the ousted prime minister — removed from power via a no-confidence move in April last year — delivered a hard-hitting speech outside his Zaman Park residence in Lahore following a police team's arrival there to arrest him in the Toshakhana case.



In its notification, the media watchdog directed all the TV channels to refrain from airing Khan’s live or recorded statements, speeches and conversations.

“Imran Khan is continuously alleging state institutions by levelling baseless allegations,” it added.

The notification further said that the PTI chief, through his incendiary statements, spread hate against the institutions and their officers. His statements may cause a law and order situation in the country, it added.

The media regulatory authority, on February 21, also banned television channels from coverage of terror attacks.

The directives had come in continuation to the earlier orders on the subject asking TV channels to adhere to the provisions of the PEMRA Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015.

In the first week of February, the media watchdog imposed a ban on TV channels for coverage of the rape incident in Islamabad’s F-9 park which took place on the second day of the same month.

The electronic regulatory authority issued a notification regarding the ban on coverage of the rape incident citing irresponsible coverage by a “few” channels revealing the victim’s identity in the process.