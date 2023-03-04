I am being penalised for providing 100MWs of electricity to Karachi: CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that after every two weeks, he has to appear before the NAB court in Islamabad for the “crime” of providing 100 megawatts of electricity from the Nooriabad Power Plant to Karachi.

“This is how I’m being penalised for serving the city and its people, but such cases would not stop him from serving the people of the province,” he said while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the 18th My Karachi - Oasis of Harmony at the Expo Centre on Friday.

The CM said that his government under the public-private partnership mode had established the Nooriabad Power plant, which provided Karachi with 100MWs of uninterrupted electricity. He added that an accountability reference had been filed against him for this service, and he had been facing the case at the NAB court for the last couple of years.

Shah said the decision of the court had been reserved for the last four months and would be announced soon.

Talking about law and order, he said the Afghan war caused serious law and order problems in Karachi. “This is why Karachi was ranked 6th in the crime index as one of the most dangerous cities in the world,” he said and added the law enforcement agencies with the support of the people of this city crushed the criminals and restored the law and order.

The CM said he was surprised how the terrorists travelled from North Waziristan and Laki Marwat and reached Karachi and attacked the Karachi Police Office recently though the prime minister had chaired an Apex Committee meeting in Peshawar just after the Peshawar bomb blast.

He said that it was their intelligence failure; therefore, they needed to strengthen it. He termed the PSL matches and My Karachi festival as proofs of improved law and order in the city.

Talking about the My Karachi – Oasis of Harmony Exhibition, he said that it was truly a historic occasion for the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry which has organised the 18th edition of the expo.

Shah also recognised the late businessman Siraj Qasim Teli’s services and contribution to Karachi. He added that it was a great initiative of the Late Siraj Teli that he organised an international trade fair in 2004 and made it a yearly event.

He welcomed the participation of all the international and national exhibitors and the people of Karachi in the expo. He added that the exhibition was contributing to and promoting business activities and attracting foreign capital, which was the need of the hour.

The CM said that this exhibition had provided an opportunity for both local and international potential exhibitors to showcase their products, build partnerships, enhance their economic relationships and expand bilateral trade. “Despite economic vulnerability, Karachi plays a significant role in Pakistan’s GDP, exports and revenue and remains on the radars of potential investors for bringing investments from around the world,” he said.

Shah said that his government had been making all-out efforts to create a conducive environment for businessmen by reducing the cost of manufacturing and fixing all the irritants which were restricting the economic growth potential. “We are also working to reduce the cost of doing business which is a prerequisite for economic growth, poverty reduction and economic development,” he said and added that the role of exhibitions had become critical for any country and acts as a catalyst for boosting industrial growth, and stimulating economic growth, employment, and prosperity.