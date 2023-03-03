ANP, PTI leaders at loggerheads on social media

MARDAN: The Awami National Party (ANP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers are at loggerheads after a video of Mardan Mayor Himaytullah Mayar about the alleged corruption of former provincial minister Mohammad Atif Khan went viral on the social media recently.

It may be noted that the Mardan mayor who is from ANP posted a video on social media against former provincial minister Mohammad Atif Khan, the PTI Peshawar region president.

The mayor alleged in his video that Mohammad Atif Khan did massive corruption in the last 10 years when he was part of the ruling PTI.

He alleged that Atif Khan had no money to contest the general elections in 2013 but had become a billionaire now. Mayar alleged that Atif Khan had purchased properties worth billions of rupees in Islamabad, Mardan, Swat, and Mansehra.

The ANP leader alleged that Atif Khan was now owner of the largest medicine factory in Karachi, had purchased land on the Charsadda Road worth 680 million, apart from acquiring land in Swat and Mansehra.

Mayar is seen and heard in the media demanding the National Accountability Bureau and other investigating agencies to conduct an inquiry in this connection.

The allegations by the ANP leader forced the PTI workers to start criticizing Mayar on social media.

One PTI worker alleged that Mayar’s father used to be a tubewell operator but now he (Mayar) had become a billionaire.

When this correspondent contacted Atif Khan, he said he had moved the Islamabad High Court against Himayatullah Mayar for the allegations.