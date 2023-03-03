 
Friday March 03, 2023
Karachi

Karachi Games

By Our Correspondent
March 03, 2023

The opening ceremony of Karachi Games 2023, organised by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), will be held on Friday (today) at the Sports Complex on Kashmir Road. Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori will be the chief guest.

