KMU introduces Islamiyat syllabus in undergraduate institutions

PESHAWAR: Vice-Chancellor Khyber Medical University (KMU) Prof Dr Ziaul Haq has said that after introducing a modern modular curriculum in medical and allied colleges, a new syllabus of Islamiyat has also been introduced.

“Adapting the new Islamiyat curriculum will not only help young doctors and other healthcare workers to raise awareness about the basic beliefs and practices of Islam, but it will also help inculcate in them basic human ethics,” he said while speaking as a chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the new curriculum of Islamic studies at the undergraduate level.

On the occasion, Convener of the Islamiyat Curriculum Committee and former vice-chancellor Prof Dr Hafizullah, members of the committee Prof Dr Hafiz Abdul Ghafoor, Qari Roohullah Madani, Prof Dr Rashid Ahmed, Dr Braikhna Jameel, Prof Dr Muhammad Zahid, Dr Syed Hamid Habib, Dr Abdul Manan, Samina, and Director Academics Muhammad Islam were also present.

Dr Ziaul Haq said that after harmonising the medical curriculum with the modern requirements, KMU has introduced Islamiyat as a new curriculum in undergraduate medical, dental colleges, nursing, physiotherapy, and allied health sciences institutes of the province.

“We certainly do not lack good doctors and medical experts in terms of professional skills, but we are acutely lacking in such medical experts who are the best doctors as well as have the best morals, compassion, and sincerity. We rightly expect that this new syllabus of Islamic studies will prove to be a revolutionary step in shaping the all-round character of medical and allied health students,” he added.

Prof Zia said that the reforms introduced in the Islamiyat curriculum have been made in light of the guidelines of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, keeping in view the requirements of the present day.

The new syllabus consists of 10 chapters in which references to Quran and Hadiths are also given along with each topic.