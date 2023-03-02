Staff resents placement of college under FDE

Islamabad: In response to a harassment application of Dr Samia Dogar Director Federal College of Education (FCE) against additional secretary Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training, the ministry issued the order of placement of FCE under the control of Federal Directorate of Education.

This is an act of retaliation against her. Punishment should not be given to the entire institution. Additional secretary directed the Director to accommodate 70 people within FCE’s premises which was practically and morally impossible to be entertained as 90% of students were female residing in the college premises. As revenge, Dr. Hamid Hasan Mian, Associate Professor of FCE transferred to the attached department of ministry i.e. Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) for further placement in School/College. Dr Hamid is also Dean Academics, Chairman B.S (Hons) Programme, Supervising 08-different thesis programmes and also Estate Officer of FCE etc. The said order was issued in order to pressurise the undersigned by depriving an active and willing worker. These letters were issued just to harass and pressurize the undersigned. In her written request to secretary FE&PT, she requested to withdraw these orders.

A Professor of the college on the condition of anonymity said, “FCE is an office of MOFE&PT. It is illegal to place it under the administrative control of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) which is an attached department. FDE does not have the ability and capacity to handle higher education. We will approach every forum to fight for our college. Staff and students are making plans to stage a protest in front of the National Press club on Friday.