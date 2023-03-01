Arrangements for Karachi Games reviewed

Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman reviewed arrangements for the Karachi Games 2023 during a visit to the secretariat of the Karachi Games on Tuesday.

The Karachi Games are kicking off on March 3 at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) Sport Complex, Kashmir Road. Rahman said the aim of the games was to promote healthy activities in the city. He said the inter-district competitions at the Karachi level would give talented athletes an opportunity to showcase their essence at the highest level.