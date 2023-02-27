Debutant Tayyab jubilant after helping Karachi Kings win

KARACHI: Karachi Kings No3 batsman Tayyab Tahir was delighted after helping his team win his debut match by scoring a 46-ball 65 against Multan Sultans in the HBL PSL 8 here at the National Stadium on Sunday.

“Thanks God I played a good innings,” Tayyab told reporters after the match.

“An individual should not let himself down and I think you should wait for your turn. I have been credited by God for such a wait,” Tayyab said, who recently topped Pakistan Cup with his superb batting performances.

Asked about the contrast seen in his batting and that of Matthew Wade as the Australian batted a bit slow, Tayyab said sometimes it happens. “Sometimes it is the day of a player. Wade was not hitting so well because the ball was turning and was reversing. I think for foreign players batting in such turning situation is a little difficult and that is why he struggled. I was confident and God helped me,” he said.

He said that they would build on the victory. “It’s a good win for Kings and we will try to do well in the coming matches,” Tayyab said.

He said he is learning from other players, especially their character in particular situations. “You can learn different things from different players but I mostly try to see things which happen in a particular situation. I see how a player plays in a particular situation and how he manages shots and how he executes his plans,” Tayyab said.

He said that it was not an easy wicket. “It was not an easy wicket. We knew that it would break with the time and the ball would keep low and turn. Our plan was to bat first as we had an idea about the wicket,” Tayyab said.

“It's a dream of every player to represent Pakistan. I got selected in the Pakistan team but did not get a chance but it happens. I did not face any problems because seniors are given more weightage and I waited but eventually God has credited me for that,” Tayyab said.