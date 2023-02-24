Kings and Sultans reach Karachi

KARACHI: Both Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans arrived here on Thursday after playing a game in Multan on Wednesday night.

Both the teams will meet here at the National Stadium on Sunday which will also be the final game of the HBL PSL 8 Karachi leg.

On Wednesday in Multan, Kings were downed by Sultans by just three runs in a nail-biting finish.

This was the fourth win for Sultans who lead the table with eight points from five games. Kings have just two points from five appearances.