Civilian staff at CPO and KPO to get weapons’ handling training

KARACHI: Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon has directed DIG Security Dr Maqsood Ahmed to conduct a weapons’ handling refresher course for civilian staff in order to enhance security measures at the police headquarters, especially at the Central Police Office (CPO) and the Karachi Police Office (KPO).

Officials said on Wednesday that in a directive issued to all officers, the IGP has said details of such staffers should be provided who have an arms licence.

They said the staff would be given one-day training at the Special Security Unit under the supervision of DIG Security Dr Maqsood Ahmed and the purpose of the training was to protect themselves in view of potential terror threats. Those who get nominated for the course should have an arms licence or they should get a licence soon.

IGP Memon has also directed all the additional IGs and DIGs in Sindh to instruct their subordinates not to use smartphones while performing duties as there is a ban on this practice. It has been learnt that police officers are often found busy using smartphones while on duty. The orders have been issued by the IGP office.

Recently, a high-level meeting regarding law and order and terror threats in the province after the KPO attack was held under the chair of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. The meeting was attended by senior officials from law enforcement departments, including police, Rangers and intelligence department.

The meeting decided to revisit the security measures adopted at important installations and government buildings, including the Sindh Secretariat. Afterwards, a task was also assigned to the Special Branch of the Sindh Police to thoroughly inspect the government buildings and look for any loopholes that had to be attended.

Officials said the Special Branch has submitted its report to IGP Memon in which some security loopholes have been pointed out. At this, the police chief consulted with the secretariats’ heads and discussed in length security steps, which include fixing walkthrough gates that were found to be out of order. Moreover, the report said, watch towers are dysfunctional, firefighting equipment is disabled, and metal detectors and vehicle inspection systems are dysfunctional. Moreover, at some points it was also witnessed that hydraulic vehicle blockers at the secretariats were dysfunctional, and barbwires installed at some points were also found broken. Furthermore, the many of the CCTV cameras were found to be dysfunctional.The IGP informed the heads of the secretariats to upgrade their CCTV camera systems and put barbwires where necessary and also repair the walls that were found to be weak or damaged. Moreover, there should be three layers of security and a check upon the weapons provided to the law enforcers deployed for security duty there.Officials said Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput had ordered that the unavailable items should be arranged immediately and security should be tightened at the Sindh Secretariat. Moreover, except those with ministers and secretaries, all other vehicles have been banned from entering the Sindh Secretariat.