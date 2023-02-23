Clear-eyed

The attack on the Karachi Police Office building proves beyond doubt that there can be no dealing with terrorists. The longer we continue to shy away from this reality, the greater the problem will get.
However, our economic scenario is not exactly conducive to a large-scale military operation. Given this context, it might be more prudent to rely on local authorities and police forces to lead the charge this time around.
Abdul Moiz Dar
Gujranwala
