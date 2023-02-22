Gurbaz, Farooqi join Islamabad United

KARACHI: The white-ball cricket specialists Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Fazalhaq Farooqi of Afghanistan joined Islamabad United here on Tuesday.

Both were engaged in their national duty in connection with Afghanistan’s series against the UAE which ended the other day.

Gurbaz is a young, top order batsman, having scored 2,850 runs in 113 T20s at an average of 26.14 with one century and 18 fifties.

He also represents Afghanistan in T20 and ODI cricket.

Farooqi is a young left-arm medium pacer, having got 41 wickets in 41 T20s at an average of 24.56. He too is part of Afghanistan's ODI and T20 squads.

Islamabad United have played two matches in the HBL PSL so far, having beaten Karachi Kings by fours wickets and lost to Multan Sultans by 52 runs.

They face Peshawar Zalmi here on Thursday (tomorrow) in their next show.