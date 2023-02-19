Sick BD passenger dies during emergency landing in Karachi

KARACHI: A passenger aboard an international airlines flight from Dubai to Dhaka passed away while the plane was making an emergency landing in Karachi.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials, a passenger on board a foreign airlines flight, flying from Dubai to Dhaka, became unwell. The captain contacted the air traffic controller at the Karachi airport and sought permission for an emergency landing.

The officials said the aircraft was allowed to land, and doctors and an ambulance also arranged for the passenger. However, the passenger died during landing. After the landing, the doctors checked the patient and said he died of a heart attack.

The CAA officials said the passenger belonged to Bangladesh and was identified as 59-year-old Shab Sheikh.

As per reports, a Smartwings Boeing 737-800 landed at Karachi Airport on Saturday. Later on, the flight left for Dhaka at 8:28pm.