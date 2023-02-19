Tapping phones bid to pressurise judges: Imran

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses the nation via video link from Lahore on February 17, 2023. — YouTube/PTI

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has said tapping of phone calls is a bid to pressurise the judges and stop the rule of law in the country, local media reported on Saturday.

Imran Khan made the statement while meeting with columnists and senior writers in which he discussed the PTI’s political strategy, economic challenges and terrorism incidents. He also elaborated on PTI’s Jail Bharo Tehreek and its targets.

The PTI chief said that the ongoing propaganda against the judiciary, especially the judges, was shameful. He added that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) had a history of targeting the judiciary. Khan said the tapping of phone calls was a bid to pressurise the judges and stop the rule of law.

Khan said the judiciary was the last hope of the nation. He added that the government should implement the rule of law without pressurising the judges.

The PTI chief alleged that the chief election commissioner (CEC) was the main supporter of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in constitutional violations. He added the incumbent government was promoting vengeful actions and political dictatorship.

Imran Khan said the PTI would stop the lawlessness and economic crisis with the nation’s support. He added he had announced the commencement of the Jail Bharo movement for real independence. He said that political stability would bring economic stability to the country, which is impossible without the rule of law.

Khan alleged that General Qamar Javed Bajwa had admitted to playing a role in regime change and violated his oath. He added that Qamar Javed Bajwa had also admitted to controlling the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He also alleged that Bajwa had also admitted to audio recordings, which was an illegal step. He demanded the military institution conduct an inquiry into Bajwa’s actions.

Imran Khan praised President Dr Arif Alvi for not signing the Finance Bill ordinance. He said the Finance Bill would bring inflation to the country.

He said that economic indicators were positive during the PTI government’s tenure. The default risk to Pakistan had reached 100 per cent during the incumbent government.

On his cases, Khan said that he was being summoned by courts but the doctors had stopped him from walking.

The PTI chief said that they sacrificed governments in two provinces to end the crisis through fresh elections but the rulers were delaying the polls. He added elections should be held within 90 days after dissolution of assemblies as per the Constitution.

He alleged the caretaker governments were not impartial and false cases were being filed against PTI leaders and supporters besides their arrests.

Imran Khan said that they adopted a peaceful way to protest against the government by announcing the Jail Bharo movement. The PTI will start the Jail Bharo movement on February 22 and they will surrender before the authorities across the country.

Earlier, Imran Khan condemned the terrorist attack on the Karachi Police Office (KPO). Taking to Twitter, he said, “Once again our brave police were targeted.” He pointed out that the sudden spike in terrorism, especially in the midst of urban centres “reflects a failure of intelligence & the State’s lack of a clear proactive anti-terrorism policy”.

