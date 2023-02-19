Arshad unveils new musical compositions of Faiz’s kalam

LAHORE : Veteran artiste Arshad Mahmud unveiled new musical compositions of Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s kalam in Hall 1 on the second day on Saturday.

Arshad’s compositions are communicative and embedded in Pakistan’s rich classical music traditions but are studded with contemporary musical expression.

In 1989, the annual Faiz Mela was held in the Open Air Theatre in Lawrence Gardens here, featuring an impressive collection of Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s poetry set to music by the composer Arshad Mahmud and sung by Tina Sani and Nayyara Noor. The concert was a great success.

In 2023 at the Faiz Festival in Lahore, he presented an additional anthology of compositions of Faiz’s poetry featuring young vocalists honed by Ustad Nafees Ahmad. The repertoire included a few choral pieces set to Faiz’s poetry.

Nafees Ahmad is the son and disciple of the illustrious Sitar Nawaz, Ustad Fateh Ali Khan. His Gharana’s style is called gaiki-ang, hence along with playing sitar, he deeply understands the intricacies of singing as well. A versatile and accomplished sitar player himself, he is vastly conversant with both Eastern and Western music. He has performed with various international musical ensembles all over the world.

His unique method of teaching music has benefitted many aspiring music practitioners and the very group who are performing tonight.