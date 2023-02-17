Imran asks president to hold inquiry against Gen Bajwa

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has written to President Dr Arif Alvi to initiate an inquiry against former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa for violating the oath of his office.



In the letter sent to the President of Pakistan, who is also the supreme commander of Pakistan's armed forces, Imran Khan stated that “some very disturbing facts have now come into the public knowledge, making it clear that Gen (retd) Bajwa violated his oath repeatedly”.

Imran Khan stated in the letter that the former army chief admitted before a journalist (Javed Chaudhry) that “we considered Imran dangerous for the country if he continued to stay in power”.

Raising an objection over the use of the term ‘we’ by the former army chief, Imran asked “who were we” as stated by Bajwa. The former prime minister, in the letter, addressed to President Dr Arif Ali, asked who had given the powers to Bajwa to decide that an elected PM would prove to be a danger to the country if he would continue in power.

“Only people through election can decide who they want to elect as the PM. Taking a such right on himself is a clear violation of his oath, as given in the Third Scheduled Article 244 of the Constitution,” said Imran Khan. “Regardless of the merits of his claims in this case, he also admitted that he had managed to get the NAB case against Shaukat Tarin dismissed. That showed that NAB was under his control, which was again a clear violation of his oath because the army itself was an institution under the Ministry of Defence and civilian officials, the autonomous institution did not fall under its control,” added Imran.

Citing an interview of Gen Bajwa with a journalist in which he revealed that he had tapes of Imran Khan, the former premier said it was once again a serious violation of his oath as well as fundamental human rights. “Under what authorisation, Gen Bajwa was recording confidential conversations,” asked Imran.

The PTI chief also questioned under which powers, Gen Bajwa differed from the then government’s policy of maintaining neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine war at the Islamabad Security Conference held over the issue on April 2, 2022. Imran maintained that the government policy on the issue arrived after developing a consensus of all stakeholders, including retired diplomats, who had experience in the relevant field.

“I would also point out that Chapter 2 of the Constitution describes the mandate of the armed forces, and specifically refers to Articles 243 and 244.

“Therefore, it is your constitutional duty as the president and as the supreme commander of the armed forces to take immediate action and institute an inquiry so as to establish whether such grave violations of the Constitution and the oath of office under the Constitution have taken place,” said Imran while addressing the president.